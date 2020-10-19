Cranbrook firefighters responding to the fire at the old Kootenay Springs Water building on Saturday, October 17, 2020 along Cranbrook's 6th Street North. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre)

First, it was the old Legion Hall and May May’s Chinese Restaurant. Then, it was Westland Insurance. Now, as of this past weekend, the former Kootenay Springs Water building has been added to the list of recent commercial fires within Cranbrook.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to all three fires in the last two months, with investigations still open and active for each.

“There have been several fires recently, which are all in different stages of investigation,” said Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. “Although circumstances surrounding several recent commercial fires appears to be similar, we have not connected any of them directly.”

The first of the three commercial fires sparked Tuesday, September 1st along Highway 3. Flames first broke out at the old Legion Hall, spreading to the neighbouring May May’s Chinese Restaurant and fully destroying both buildings. The rubble from the fire still remains over a month later as investigators continue to look into the circumstances of the blaze.

Not even two weeks later, Cranbrook firefighters responded to an overnight fire at Westland Insurance, again just off of Highway 3. Flames sparked around 3:30 am early Sunday, September 13th. Quick action by firefighters managed to salvage the building, but it still remains blocked off to the public.

Most recently, the fire at the old Kootenay Springs Water building broke out around 6:50 pm on Saturday, October 17th. A large contingent of Cranbrook firefighters responded and extinguished the flames. The building is still standing despite the flames charring the inside of the old structure.

There were no injuries as a result of any of the three fires. At this time, all three remain under investigation, with no apparent connection.

“We continue to work with our partners to investigate and determine cause and origin of these fires,” confirmed Driver. “Our investigations are ongoing.”