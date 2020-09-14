Cranbrook firefighters responding to a fire at Westland Insurance on Theatre Road early Sunday morning. ( Supplied by the Cranbrook Fire Department)

Cranbrook Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at Westland Insurance on Theatre Road early Sunday morning.

Cranbrook RCMP said crews responded to the fire around 3:30 in the morning.

Firefighters had the flames under control and it was quickly snuffed out.

Police said no injuries were reported and the building’s interior has been damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.