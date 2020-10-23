The Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters clash again on Saturday for Game 3 of the first-ever Kootenay Cup.

Cranbrook opened the pre-season series with a 3-0 shutout victory last weekend, claiming their first win and first shutout in franchise history. The Smoke Eaters fired back in Game 2 however, picking up a 3-1 win and evening the series 1-1.

PREVIOUS: Cranbrook Bucks shutout Trail Smoke Eaters for first exhibition win (Oct. 17, 2020)

PREVIOUS: Smoke Eaters edge Bucks to even Kootenay Cup series (Oct. 18, 2020)

The Kootenay Cup is simply an exhibition series for the two rivals, as the BCHL gears up for the regular season in December. Both teams made a friendly competition out of their pre-season schedule and opting to build their new rivalry with the creation of the Kootenay Cup.

Game 3 of the series drops at 8:00 pm MT from Trail’s Cominco Arena on Saturday, as well as on HockeyTV as fans are not allowed in attendance.

ALSO: Cranbrook Bucks sign local defenseman Quaid Anderson (Oct. 21, 2020)