After Cranbrook got their first win in franchise history on Friday, the Trail Smoke Eaters came back to even the pre-season Kootenay Cup with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

The Bucks opened the Kootenay Cup with a 3-0 shutout win on Friday as Jacob Zacharewicz made 32 saves. The following night, Trail took a 3-1 win to even the best-of-seven series 1-1.

Connor Sweeney opened the scoring for Trail in the second period. Cranbrook’s only goal of the game came short-handed from Nathan Fox, but just moments later, Zack Feaver would score the go-ahead goal for the Smoke Eaters on the power play. Feaver would add an empty-net goal late in the third to seal the win. Sweeney (1G, 1A) and Feaver (2A) led the Smoke Eaters to the victory.

Both teams will meet again on election night on Saturday for Game 3 back at Trail’s Cominco Arena. The Kootenay Cup is simply a pre-season best-of-seven series for bragging rights between the new rivals before they begin the BCHL regular season in December.

Puck drop is set for 8:00 pm MT on Saturday. All games are broadcast on HockeyTV with a subscription.