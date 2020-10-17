Although it’s exhibition action, the Cranbrook Bucks have their first win in franchise history, taking the opening game of the Kootenay Cup.

Battling the Trail Smoke Eaters at Cominco Arena on Friday night, the Bucks blanked the Smoke Eaters 3-0.

Jacob Zacharewicz made 32 saves for the Bucks in the win, as the Riverside, NY native helped Cranbrook secure their first win as a franchise and their first shutout in the same night. Brendan Rogers scored a pair of goals for Cranbrook to lead the team while Michael Hagen netted the game’s opening goal. The Bucks outshot the Smoke Eaters 33-32 in the victory.

MORE: Cranbrook Bucks vs Trail Smoke Eaters – Fri. Oct. 16, 2020 – Game Summary (BCHL)

With the win, Cranbrook now has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Kootenay Cup series with the Smoke Eaters. Purely a pre-season series, the Kootenay Cup is simply for bragging rights as the teams begin their BCHL rivalry.

Both teams meet again at Trail’s Cominco Arena on Saturday for Game 2 of the Kootenay Cup. Puck drop is set for 8:00 pm MT on HockeyTV.