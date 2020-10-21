Doug Clovechok (left), Nicole Cherlet (middle), and Samson Boyer (right), all representing the respective BC Liberals, BC NDP, and BC Greens are all running to be the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke in the 2020 B.C. Election. (Supplied by BC Liberals, BC NDP, and Samson Boyer)

Voters in Columbia River-Revelstoke will have a chance to tune in to the first and only candidate forum for the riding Wednesday evening.

Fully online, the provincial election forum is being hosted by the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Incumbent Doug Clovechok of the BC Liberals, Nicole Cherlet of the BC NDP, and Samson Boyer for the BC Greens will all be participating.

Starting at 6:00 pm, each candidate will have an opportunity to make an opening statement, followed by a prepared question period for the candidates. The forum will then conclude around 7:30 pm with closing remarks from each of the three candidates.

Anyone wishing to attend must first register online.

MORE: Columbia River-Revelstoke Election Forum (Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)

