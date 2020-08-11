The Stirton Road wildfire east of Kimberley on Sunday, August 9, 2020. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre & Britt Hogue)

The Stirton Road wildfire southwest of Kimberley and Marysville is now “under control” following efforts by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire remains at 2.9-hectares as of Tuesday, after it first sparked Sunday afternoon. At this time, the BC Wildfire Service suspects the wildfire was human-caused.

Smoke may remain visible from Highway 95A, Marysville or Kimberley for the next couple of days until the fire is fully extinguished.

Kim Wright, Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre said their quick response on Sunday with air tankers, ground crews, and other firefighting resources from the Kimberley Fire Department helped them corral the fire as quickly as they did.

The blaze is anticipated to be fully extinguished in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service continues its response to a 0.6-hectare wildfire west of Cranbrook near Kiakho Lake.

