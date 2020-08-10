The BC Wildfire Service said the Stirton Road wildfire east of Kimberley is now “being held” at 2.9-hectares following quick and comprehensive action.

First discovered Sunday afternoon near the Wycliffe Buttes, the BC Wildfire Service got help from the Kimberley Fire Department while also deploying their own ground crews and air tankers.

“That fire has been moved to the ‘being held’ classification which means that sufficient action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond its existing boundary,” Kim Wright told MyEastKootenayNow.com, Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre.

Wright said the wildfire was previously estimated at 4.0-hectares but is now estimated to be 2.9-hectares. No structures are being threatened by the blaze, while crews continue to respond.

“We do continue to have crews on scene. We aren’t anticipating any more air tanker support today (Monday),” added Wright. “We are however anticipating smoke from that fire to be visible from the area, so Kimberley, Marysville, and the highway there for the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Wright said the fire is suspected to be human-caused but that investigators are on scene to further determine the exact cause of the wildfire.

Given the warmer summer temperatures, Wright is reminding residents to be safe, be area, and be vigilant during wildfire season.

“If you’re having a campfire, make sure your fire is smaller than half a metre high by half a meter wide. Make sure you have access to 8L of water or a shovel for the entire time your campfire is lit. We always ask that people completely extinguish your fire before leaving and make sure that the ashes are cool to the touch.”

Wright said hot coals can easily re-ignite wildfires in hot and dry weather, also reminding people to never burn in windy conditions and to always report a fire if you see by phoning 1-800-663-5555 or dialing *5555.

“We do encourage the public to reach out through those methods if you see columns or smoke or you see flames.”