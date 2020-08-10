The Stirton Road wildfire east of Kimberley on Sunday, August 9, 2020. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre & Britt Hogue)

UPDATE (1:15 pm): Stirton Road wildfire “being held” by BC Wildfire Service

ORIGINAL STORY:

The BC Wildfire Service is estimating the Stirton Road wildfire southeast of Kimberley at 4.0-hectares as they continue their response to the wildfire with skimmers, air tankers, ground crews, and other firefighting resources.

The wildfire first sparked Sunday afternoon, August 9th southeast of Marysville.

At this time, the BC Wildfire Service believes the blaze was caused by human activity.

“The public is being advised of the potential for skimming to happen at St. Mary’s Lake,” said the BC Wildfire Service in their most recent update on the wildfire.

“The BC Wildfire Service thanks residents for allowing our aircraft to work safely and is asking that those recreating in the area be aware of their surroundings and mindful of aircraft working on the lake.”

No structures are currently being threatened by the wildfire despite its size.



