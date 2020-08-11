The Kiakho Lake wildfire west of Cranbrook on Monday, August 10, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new 0.6-hectare wildfire about eight kilometres west of Cranbrook near Kiakho Lake.

At this time, the BC Wildfire Service suspects the wildfire was caused by a lightning strike.

“Currently crews are on the ground and are receiving both air tanker and helicopter support,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

“There is potential for skimming and bucketing activity to happen in the Kiakho Lake area. The BC Wildfire Service thanks residents for their continued cooperation and asks those recreating in the area to move out of the way of aircraft working at the site.”

The BC Wildfire Service said no structures are being threatened at this time.