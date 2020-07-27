While Parks Canada has gradually begun to reopen visitor services across Canada, the Radium Hot Springs pools will remain closed.

The pools underwent renovations earlier this year and were closed down prior to COVID-19 due to safety concerns with the facility’s wet hall floor.

Work began in March to tear up the floor and stabilize it for eventual reopening. The required repair work was completed by contractors in April.

Then with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Radium Hot Springs pools were forced to remain closed throughout the summer, along with the Banff Upper Hot Springs.

“Radium and Banff Upper Hot Springs will remain closed until at least September as Parks Canada continues to assess how and if this iconic experience can safely resume,” said Parks Canada. “The health and safety of Canadians, park visitors and Parks Canada team members remains our top priority.”

Parks Canada said a necessary reduction to their hours of operation would result in poor-quality visitor experience, following their review of physical distancing and hygiene requirements by public health experts.

“Anticipated reopening dates and information about what to expect when Radium and Banff Upper Hot Springs reopen will be shared on our website as soon as it is available.”