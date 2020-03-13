Demolition and renovation work on the Radium Hot Springs Pools' wet hall subfloor as of March 13, 2020. (Supplied by Parks Canada)

Parks Canada had begun demolition work at the Radium Hot Springs Pools as they work to repair the wet hall subfloor, which forced its indefinite closure earlier this year.

According to Parks Canada, the pools will remain closed until the spring of 2020 but project work has begun to replace the subfloor.

The pools were originally closed to the public on January 11, 2020, after a structural engineer identified concerns with the wet hall subfloor and the safety of any guests. The engineer was preparing for a future phase of renovation to the area when they noticed the safety concerns.

Demolition has since begun on the subfloor as contractors are cutting concrete from the floor and removing it by hand.

“Work is being completed as quickly as possible,” said Parks Canada. “Demolition is expected to be completed by the end of March.”

Parks Canada said additional updates about the progress of the renovation will be posted online.

