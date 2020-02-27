In their most recent update on Thursday, Parks Canada said the Radium Hot Springs pools are expected to remain closed until spring 2020.

“The Radium Hot Springs pools closed on January 11, 2020, after concerns were raised during construction about the structural integrity of the concrete floor in the hallway connecting the showers to the pool decks,” said Parks Canada on Thursday.

Parks Canada said they are working to provide a long term solution to the problem so the Radium Hot Springs Pools can open and stay open for the enjoyment of the public.

Although the pools are closed, Pleiades Spa and Wellness remains open by appointment only during the prolonged closure.

Parks Canada said they will provide more information, including a reopening date when they have that information available to share with the public.

