Kootenay National Park has made the decision the close Radium Hot Springs due to concerns about the “stability” of the subfloor in the facility’s wet hall.

“More information and an estimated date of reopening will be provided once available,” said Kootenay National Park.

Parks Canada is thanking visitors and the Radium Hot Springs community for their patience as they undertake the required renovations.

“Safety is our top priority,” added Kootenay National Park. “Radium Hot Springs pools will remain closed until appropriate mitigations are put in place to ensure staff and visitor safety.”

