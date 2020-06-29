Windermere Creek Evacuation ALERT area issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13, 2020, which has since been rescinded. (Supplied by RDEK)

The RDEK was able to get an extension from the B.C. Government to continue emergency in-stream work for Windermere Creek, including dredging and excavation in the creek’s lower reaches.

The creek’s channel into Lake Windermere has been blocked by large amounts of debris and sediment, stemming from the heavy rain back on May 31st. Since that event, an emergency Order was granted by the Province on June 12th for the RDEK to begin immediate excavation in Windermere Creek.

“We are grateful to the Province and Water Stewardship for granting the extension as we know the build-up of sediment is continuing to have an impact at the mouth of creek,” said LoreeDuczek, RDEK Information Officer.

The Order has been extended by the Province until July 10th.

Low-lying properties between Lake Windermere and Victoria Avenue has experienced some flooding due to the large amounts of sediment in Windermere Creek.

Excavation and hauling is ongoing and will continue to the foreseeable future until the creek channel is fully cleared.

The RDEK’s State of Local Emergency for Windermere remains in effect.