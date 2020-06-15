The Cold Spring Creek Debris Trap as of June 8, 2020. (Supplied by RDEK)

Property owners near Cold Spring Creek are no longer on Evacuation ALERT as of Monday, although properties along Fairmont Creek and Windermere Creek are still under Evacuation ALERT at this time.

Back on May 31st, the RDEK placed 33 properties on Evacuation ALERT near Cold Spring Creek after heavy rain resulted in localized flooding and debris on both Cold Spring Creek and Fairmont Creek.

PREVIOUS: Evacuation ALERT issued for Cold Spring Creek area in Fairmont (May 31, 2020)

Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer said crews have been steadily restoring channel capacity with their consistent work at the site.

“Debris removal has now been completed at the Cold Spring Creek reservoir and it is back to 100% capacity.”

The 24 properties along Fairmont Creek are still under an Evacuation ALERT after their previous Evacuation Order was rescinded.

PREVIOUS: Fairmont Evacuation ORDER downgraded to Evacuation ALERT (June 2, 2020)

Duczek said crews are continuing to remove debris and excavate along Fairmont Creek.

“Over the weekend, the rain gauge at Fairmont received 7.5 mm of rain and crews focused their efforts on the debris trap on Hole 12, where an additional 289 loads were removed from this location alone.”

Both areas remain the focal point for crews on Monday, as well as Fairmont Creek’s uppermost debris trap.

Meanwhile, the RDEK is continuing its emergency in-stream work on the lower reaches of Windermere Creek. On Saturday, an Evacuation ALERT was issued for 10 properties in the immediate area.

Crews are looking to clear debris and sediment from the Windermere Creek channel, starting from Windermere Lake and continuing towards Victoria Avenue.

READ: Evacuation ALERT issued for properties along Windermere Creek (June 13, 2020)