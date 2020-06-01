The RDEK's Evacuation ALERT area for those located near Cold Spring Creek. (Supplied by the Regional District of East Kootenay)

An Evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) for 33 properties in Fairmont Hot Springs near the Cold Spring Creek area. The ALERT follows a previous Evacuation ORDER for 24 properties along Fairmont Creek.

The homes under the evacuation order were notified by RCMP, Search and Rescue, and the Fairmont Fire Department going door to door. The properties now under the evacuation alert are asked to be ready to evacuate should potential flooding risks continue.

“The RDEK encourages people within the evacuation alert area to put together important papers (like insurance papers), medications, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important

items so that should they be asked to evacuate, they are ready to go,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer.

As a result of the situation, a State of Local Emergency was declared by the RDEK.

Heavy rainfall from Saturday evening and the majority of the day on Sunday has led to localized flooding of both Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek. Anyone in the area is urged to stay away from the creeks as waters rise and to avoid travel over washed-out roads.

A reception centre for all evacuees has been established at the Kanata Inn in Windermere.

“The RDEK has been on site all day and will continue monitoring both creeks,” said the regional district. “In addition, the regional district is working with Fairmont Hot Springs Resort to clear culverts

utilizing small equipment and has larger equipment on standby if required.”

The RDEK said they will continue to provide updates and information as it becomes available.