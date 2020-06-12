Steeples Veterinary Clinic is asking dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets and avoid off-leash walks following a suspicious death along Lois Creek trails in Kimberley.

Late on Wednesday, the clinic made a Facebook post warning the public to remain vigilant with their pets.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have had to experience this. We love this area, and we love our pets. Please be careful with your dogs right now,” said Steeples Vet Clinic.

The clinic is asking the public to inform the RCMP if they have any information.

This incident follows a number of suspicious dog deaths earlier this year.

