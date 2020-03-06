A rural field near the Wycliffe Buttes between Cranbrook and Kimberley. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Following hiking trips in the Wycliffe Butte area, two dogs have been reported as dead and a third has been stricken violently ill from suspected poisoning.

According to a notice posted by Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet on Thursday, the substance was so toxic that one of the dogs died before arriving at a veterinary clinic.

Shannon Sisher with Top Crom said that two dogs have died in a week and a half, and the cause of death is yet to be discovered.

A third dog, belonging to a Top Crop staff member, has survived but was extremely sick with vomiting and diarrhea for three days following the outing.

At this time, the substance that has harmed the animals is unknown, and Top Crop is advising dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and use caution while on walks.

Kimberley RCMP said they have not received any reports yet, but encourage the public to report any future incidents to them or the Conservation Officer Service.

MyEastKooteanyNow.com reached out to a veterinary clinic, which declined to give comments at this time.