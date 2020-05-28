Cranbrook RCMP is investigating two incidents of suspicious deaths of dogs in the Hidden Valley Road and Gold Creek trails area.

The RCMP said the local detachment and Cranbrook Police Dog Service are looking into the reports.

“We had a couple of dogs that were suspected to be poisoned. The owners brought them to a local veterinarian who then brought it to our attention,” said Cpl Mitch Mercier with the Cranbrook RCMP. “Right now, we have no other evidence or indication as to what the dogs may have ingested.”

Police are urging extra caution when pet owners take their dogs on walks.

“We want to be mindful to everybody to keep in mind that owners should know what their animals are doing and prevent the ingestion of natural or other substances not given to them by their owners,” said Mercier.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for anyone with information on the incidents to contact them or Crimestoppers.