Calgary Royals forward Zeth Kindrachuk has committed to play for the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks in the 2020/21 season. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks have gotten a commitment from 17-year-old Zeth Kindrachuk, who played Midget AAA in Calgary last season.

Committing to the BCHL club for the 2020/21 season, Kindrachuk was a member of the Calgary Royals in the AMHL (Alberta Midget Hockey League).

Playing 23 games for the Royals, Kindrachuk amassed 21 points (10 G, 11 A).

“He has shown an ability to create offense for himself and his linemates using both speed and skill. Despite missing nine games last season he was able to lead his team in even-strength scoring, while contributing in all three zones of the ice,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Zeth is a young man we believe will fit our culture well and will be proud to call Cranbrook home.”

Kindrachuk is also the teammate of Rhys Bentham, who committed to the Cranbrook Bucks back in mid-February.

