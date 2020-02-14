Rhys Bentham signing his player's agreement with the Cranbrook Bucks. (Supplied by the Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks has signed its third player and second defenseman to the team, adding 17-year-old Rhys Bentham to the roster.

The Calgary born Bentham currently has 11 points across 31 games as the captain of the AMHL’s Calgary Royals.

“Rhys is a very intelligent and mobile defenseman who brings a lot to the table. His leadership and character fit the mould of our vision for this team,” said Owner and President Nathan Lieuwen.

Bentham is in his second season with the Royals, he has also played three games with the Okotoks Oilers this season.

Bentham now sits on the Bucks’ roster with another defenseman, Owen Forefellow and forward Noah Libel as the team’s third official player.

More: Cranbrook Bucks Sign First Defenceman (February 7, 2020)

More: BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks Sign First Player (January 27, 2020)

More on the Cranbrook Bucks:

Cranbrook Bucks: Road to the BCHL (Part 1) – a look into the BCHL

Cranbrook Bucks: Road to the BCHL (Part 2) – a look into hockey operations

Cranbrook Bucks: Road to the BCHL (Part 3) – a look into fan experience