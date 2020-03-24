The District of Invermere, similar to Kimberley and Fernie, has decided to close all of their public recreation areas and playgrounds.

In a similar decision as the City of Kimberley, Invermere is asking all local residents and visitors to avoid the areas around the community, including playgrounds, picnic areas, the Mount Nelson skatepark, and local ball diamonds.

“Walking trails will remain open,” said the District of Invermere. “However, we do ask that users maintain at least two metres from others using the trails.”

The District is reminding the public to stay home if they are sick, to stop socializing in groups, and to always cough into your sleeve or elbow to prevent the spread of any germs.

“These measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact with others.”