The City of Fernie is closing all playgrounds and play structures in the municipality as they continue to heighten their response to COVID-19.

The closure impacts all playgrounds and structures in City of Fernie parks and at local schools.

“While parks and trails remain open, all public washrooms are also now closed,” added the City of Fernie.

The City of Fernie is encouraging people the stay at home whenever possible and to be sure they are social distancing if they are out in the community.

“It’s important to stay in touch with family and friends, but please use virtual tools to check-in rather than in-person gatherings.”