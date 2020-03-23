The City of Kimberley has decided to close its playgrounds and all public recreation areas as they continue their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The City said the closures are widespread across the entire community to include playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, the skate park and local picnic areas.

“Individuals and groups are continuing to gather in these areas and are posing a risk to themselves and our community,” said the City of Kimberley. “Signs will be placed at all sites that are being closed.”

At this time, Rails to Trails, Lois Creek Trails, and the Kimberley Nature Park all remain open to the public, but the City is aking all users to maintain a two-metre distance from others on the trails.

“We ask all those in the community to do their part by social distancing. This means limiting your activities outside.”

Kimberley is reminding residents to cough into their sleeve or elbow and stay at home if they’re sick.

“Please stop socializing in groups. These measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact with others.”