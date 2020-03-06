The Eddie Mountain Division Final between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies will open on Monday as the KIJHL confirmed the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

On Thursday, the Dynamiters defeated the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 7-3 in Game 5 to take the Division Semifinal series 4-1. Meanwhile, the Rockies shutout the Fernie Ghostriders 4-0 on Tuesday to sweep the series in four straight games.

More: Dynamiters Clinch Division Semifinal Series Over Thunder Cats (March 6, 2020)

More: Rockies Sweep Ghostriders to Advance in 2020 KIJHL Playoffs (March 4, 2020)

The two series winners now clash in the Eddie Mountain Division Final, with a spot in the Kootenay Conference Championship on the line.

Brock Palmer, the KIJHL MVP, leads the Dynamiters with seven points (4G, 3A) in five games while the

Connor Davison (1G, 4A), Hunter Rambow (1G, 4A), and Brennan Nelson (5A) all lead the Rockies with five points apiece.

Head-to-head this regular season, the Dynamiters took all six games between the two clubs, outscoring the Rockies 29-14 in those contests. Below is the full head-to-head breakdown before Game 1 on Monday at 7:00 pm from the Kimberley Civic Centre.

(#1) Kimberley Dynamiters (#3) Columbia Valley Rockies Playoff Record 4-0-0-1 (W4) 4-0-0-0 (W4) Season Record 40-6-0-3 (83 points) 22-19-2-6 (52 points) Head-to-Head 6-0-0-0 (29-14) 0-6-0-0 9 (14-29) Top Scorers Brock Palmer (4G, 3A, 7P) Connor Davison (1G, 4A, 5P) Beau Larson (1G, 5A, 6P) Hunter Rambow (1G, 4A, 5P) Erik Delaire (4G, 1A, 5P) Brennan Nelson (5A, 5P) Jett Saharchuk (4G, 1A, 5P) Colby Phillips (4G, 4P) Top Goalie Adam Andersen (1.69 GAA, .926 SV%) Bretton Park (1.75 GAA, .952 SV%) Goals For 21 15 Goals Against 9 7 Goal Differential (+) 12 (+) 8 Goals For/Game 4.2 3.75 Goals Against/Game 1.8 1.75

Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 Eddie Mountain Division Final series between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies: