The Columbia Valley Rockies have upset the Fernie Ghostriders in the KIJHL playoffs, sweeping the second-seed in four straight games to advance to the Eddie Mountain Division Final.

Entering the series on a six-game losing streak, the Rockies completely flipped the script on a Ghostriders team that had won five straight heading into the postseason.

After 4-3, 3-1, and 4-3 victories in the opening three games of the series, Columbia Valley completed the sweep on Tuesday with a 4-0 shutout at Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena.

Bretton Park made 31 saves for the shutout, as the 19-year-old maintains a perfect playoff record with a .952 SV% and a 1.75 GAA. Colby Phillips scored two goals to lead the Rockies in the win while Brennan Nelson (3A) and Connor Davison (1G, 2A) each had three points in the series-clinching game.

The Rockies now await the winner of the other Eddie Mountain Division Semifinal, as the Kimberley Dynamiters currently lead that series over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats three games to one.

Series Date Teams Location Time Game 1 Fri. February 28th Rockies (4) @ Ghostriders (3) Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 2 Sat. February 28th Rockies (3) @ Ghostriders (1) Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 3 Mon. March 2nd Ghostriders (3) @ Rockies (4) Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm Game 4 Tues. March 3rd Ghostriders (0) @ Rockies (4) Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm

