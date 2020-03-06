The Kimberley Dynamiters have defeated the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in five games to advance to the Eddie Mountain Division Final.

Battling at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Thursday, the Dynamiters clinched the series with a 7-3 win over the Thunder Cats.

Erik Delaire netted a hat-trick for Kimberley as he scored the games first two goals, before adding one more in the dying minutes. Despite the hat-trick, Beau Larson led the Dynamiters with 4 assists.

With Kimberley’s Game 5 victory, the Eddie Mountain Division Final is set, pitting the Dynamiters against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

The schedule for that series has yet to be determined.

Series Date Teams Location Time
Game 1 Fri. February 28th Thunder Cats (3 OT) @ Dynamiters (2) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm
Game 2 Sat. February 28th Thunder Cats (0) @ Dynamiters (4) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm
Game 3 Mon. March 2nd Dynamiters (3) @ Thunder Cats (1) Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm
Game 4 Tues. March 3rd Dynamiters (5) @ Thunder Cats (2) Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm
Game 5 Thurs. March 5th Thunder Cats (3) @ Dynamiters (7) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm