The Kimberley Dynamiters saluting the fans at centre ice following their Game 5 victory over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Kimberley Civic Centre. (Supplied by Kimberley Dynamiters)

The Kimberley Dynamiters have defeated the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in five games to advance to the Eddie Mountain Division Final.

Battling at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Thursday, the Dynamiters clinched the series with a 7-3 win over the Thunder Cats.

Erik Delaire netted a hat-trick for Kimberley as he scored the games first two goals, before adding one more in the dying minutes. Despite the hat-trick, Beau Larson led the Dynamiters with 4 assists.

With Kimberley’s Game 5 victory, the Eddie Mountain Division Final is set, pitting the Dynamiters against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

The schedule for that series has yet to be determined.

Series Date Teams Location Time Game 1 Fri. February 28th Thunder Cats (3 OT) @ Dynamiters (2) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm Game 2 Sat. February 28th Thunder Cats (0) @ Dynamiters (4) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm Game 3 Mon. March 2nd Dynamiters (3) @ Thunder Cats (1) Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm Game 4 Tues. March 3rd Dynamiters (5) @ Thunder Cats (2) Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm Game 5 Thurs. March 5th Thunder Cats (3) @ Dynamiters (7) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm