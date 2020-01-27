Noah Leibl signing his player agreement with the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks alongside Nathan Lieuwen, President and Majority Owner. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks have officially signed their first player for the upcoming 2020/2021 BCHL season, a 17-year-old forward from San Diego, California.

Noah Leibl from the CSSHL’s Shawnigan Lake School Midget Prep, has committed to play Junior A with the Bucks after signing an agreement with the franchise.

In 26 games this season, Leibl had 43 points (22G, 21A) and currently sits 10th amongst all scoring in the Canada Sport School Hockey League’s Midget Prep Division.

“We are very excited to have Noah on board for next season,” said Nathan Lieuwen, President of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He not only has the ability to be a strong player in our league but also has the right character that we want to build this team.”

The 17-year-old is officially the Cranbrook Bucks’ first player to commit to the franchise since the team announced its entry into the BCHL in October.

