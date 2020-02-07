2002-born dfenceman Owen Forfellow signing his committment to the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks have added another player, getting a commitment from defenceman Owen Forfellow.

Born in 2002, Forfellow plays for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds in the BCMML (B.C. Hockey Major Midget League). The Abbotsford, B.C. native has 16 points (8G, 8A) in 29 games with the Thunderbirds.

“We are really excited that Owen will be coming to Cranbrook for next season,” said Nathan Lieuwen, President of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He is a well rounded, good skating defenceman and an outstanding young man which makes him a great fit for the type of team we are building here.”

The 17-year-old defenceman had helped Fraser Valley be one of the top teams in the BCMML this season, as the Thunderbirds are second in the league through 32 games.

Forfellow joins forward Noah Leibl as the Cranbrook Bucks’ first two players to commit to the franchise.

More: BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks Sign First Player (January 27, 2020)

More on the Cranbrook Bucks:

Cranbrook Bucks: Road to the BCHL (Part 1) – a look into the BCHL

Cranbrook Bucks: Road to the BCHL (Part 2) – a look into hockey operations

Cranbrook Bucks: Road to the BCHL (Part 3) – a look into fan experience