Artist's rendering of the potential exterior of the apartment developments at 804 Innes Avenue in Cranbrook. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook, Broadstreet Properties, Seymour Pacific Development Ltd.)

Cranbrook City Council will vote to move the Public Hearing for the proposed 292-unit development on Innes Avenue to February 19th, after the Public Hearing was originally slated to take place Monday evening.

To this point, City Council has given first and second reading to the required OCP and Zoning Amendment Bylaws for the proposed development from Broadstreet Properties and Seymour Pacific Development Ltd. The next stage in the process is a Public Hearing for residents to express their potential opposition or support for the project, before City Council could proceed with the next readings of the bylaws and give their approval.

The proponent is looking to rezone 10 acres of land at 804 Innes Avenue from “Low Density Residential” to “Medium Density Residential” to allow for the two-phase construction of four 63-unit apartment buildings and 10 four-plex townhomes for a total of 292 units. The proposal also includes a central amenity park that will have a fenced community garden, children’s playground, and dedicated space for dogs.

As per the City Council Agenda, the Public Hearing will be postponed to February 19, 2020, at 6:00 pm, although City Council has an official motion on the agenda to approve that postponement. According to City Council documents, it was recommended that the Public Hearing be pushed back to allow the applicants additional time to answer concerns from the public.

“The applicants plan to hold a neighbourhood open house meeting with area residents at T.M. Roberts school at 5:30 p.m. on February 5, 2020. This will provide an opportunity to review and discuss the development with the neighbourhood residents,” reads the City Council document.

An area traffic study is currently being drafted for the area as part of the process, with anticipation that local intersection improvements will be recommended upon approval. A property study is also underway but not complete to assess the infrastructure and stormwater requirements for the proposed development.

It is expected that Cranbrook City Council will formally approve the Public Hearing’s postponement to February 19th at their regular City Council meeting on Monday, while Broadstreet Properties and Seymour Pacific Development Ltd. will pursue the community Open House for February 5th at T.M. Roberts Elementary School.

