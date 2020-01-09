Artist's rendering of aerial view of the heart of the potential development at 804 Innes Avenue in Cranbrook. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook, Broadstreet Properties, Seymour Pacific Development Ltd.)

Cranbrook City Council is holding a Public Hearing on January 27th for the proposed 292-unit development at 804 Innes Avenue that seeks to construct several apartments and multi-family dwellings.

On the 10-acre plot of land, Broadstreet Properties and Seymour Pacific Development Ltd. are looking to build four apartments, each with 63 units, and 10 four-plex buildings, while also constructing a central amenity park with a dedicated outdoor space for dogs, a fenced garden area, and a children’s playground.

At City Hall on Monday, City Council gave first and second reading to the Zoning Amendment Bylaw, and second reading to the Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw to move the process to a Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held at 6:00 pm on January 27, 2020, at Cranbrook City Hall during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Broadstreet Properties and Seymour Pacific Development Ltd. are looking to change the designation of 804 Innes Avenue from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential to allow for the proposed development to proceed.

The public is welcome to submit their written thoughts on the proposed development to the City of Cranbrook or to attend the Public Hearing in-person on the 27th and verbally express their opinions.

