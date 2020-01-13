Highway 3 at the Highway 95 junction at the Yahk Weigh Scale, looking northeast towards Moyie and Cranbrook on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Update (12:36 pm):

The “vehicle incident” on Highway 3 near Elko has been cleared, although a vehicle recovery remains underway near Yahk forcing traffic down to a single lane.

Drive BC said an assessment is underway as crews look to fully reopen Highway 3 as soon as possible.

Original Story (12:08 pm):

Two incidents have forced traffic to a single lane on Highway 3 near Elko and Yahk.

Over in the Elk Valley, a “vehicle incident” on Highway 3 has forced traffic down to a single lane. The incident is by the Elko rock cuts and close to the Elko tunnel. Drive BC said an assessment is underway at the scene but that delays can be anticipated for motorists travelling through the Elk Valley.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 is also single lane alternating near Yahk due to a vehicle recovery. Drive BC said an assessment is underway and that there is no detour available. The exact recovery is 7 kilometres east of Yahk between Yahk-Meadow Creek Road and Ryan Bridge.

