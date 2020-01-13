Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for the Elk Valley as wind chill values are expected near minus-35 early this week.

“A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days,” said Environment Canada. “The cold air combined with winds will result in wind chill values near minus 35.”

The period of very cold wind chills is expected in Fernie, Sparwood, and Elkford for the next couple of days before their arctic air mass passes.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” added Environment Canada. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Motorists are reminded to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles during such extreme cold, including jumper cables and additional blankets and warm clothing items.