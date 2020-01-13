Highway 95A at Black Bear Crescent, about 3km south of Kimberley looking southwest at 6:33 am on Monday, January 13, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Winter driving conditions are affecting highways across the East Kootenay on Monday as blowing snow and limited visibility are creating hazardous road conditions.

Limited visibility due to blowing snow has been reported across the region, especially on Highway 3 from Creston through Cranbrook, the Elk Valley and to the B.C. Alberta border. Blowing snow is also reported along Highway 43 between Sparwood and Elkford, on Highway 95A leaving Kimberley, and on Highway 93/95 throughout the Columbia Valley stretching from Radium Hot Springs to Fort Steele.

In addition to the blowing snow, Drive BC is reporting compact snow in certain sections as well, creating slippery and slick conditions paired with the limited visibility.

Compact snow is impacting Highway 93 through Kootenay National Park, Highway 93/95 between Fort Steele and Wasa, Highway 95A in both directions leading out of Kimberley, Highway 43 in the Elk Valley and all along Highway 3.

Motorists are advised to take extreme caution given the current road conditions Monday morning.