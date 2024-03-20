A Sparwood project 40 years in the making is finished after a time capsule was unsealed from the Greenwood Mall.

The capsule was sealed in 1984 by then-mayor Toto Miller.

Current mayor David Wilks said the unsealing was a huge success with a large turnout from the community.

Inside the capsule were a large number of documents, current newspapers, photographs and submissions from the local schools.

Wilks said they will now work on protecting them.

“We’ll scan all the documents to preserve them and then we’ll turn them over to the Sparwood museum and they’ll catalogue them all and keep them for historical purposes,” he said.

Once they are scanned all the items will be turned over to the Sparwood Museum where a display will be set up.

Wilks said the event was a fascinating look back on the early days of the community.

“It was humbling to see it and see Sparwood in its infancy,” he added.

“To see how far we’ve come and to see back in 1984 what they envisioned might happen and to some degree, they were accurate to what happened.”

And they’re now looking at new capsules to preserve Sparwood’s current history.

“Council last night discussed briefly that we may consider doing another time capsule here. We’ll see how that works out. We’ve asked staff to come back with a report.”