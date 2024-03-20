Elk Valley residents shouldn’t put away the shovels just yet, as a dump of snow is expected to hit the region on Thursday.

Environment Canada officials said a low pressure system is combining with a cold front from the Prairies.

A significant amount of snow is expected to accumulate throughout the Elk Valley.

It should begin snowing Thursday morning, intensifying throughout the day, but tapering off in the evening.

Environment Canada is anticipating 10 to 15 centimetres, but some areas near Fernie may see higher amounts.

Sparwood residents can also still expect some dust in the air.

The dust advisory issued on Mar. 17 has been extended until further notice.

Concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air remain high and won’t likely decrease until there is a precipitation change.

People with chronic conditions may want to limit their time outdoors until conditions change.