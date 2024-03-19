The City of Cranbrook will be teaming up with Nelson-based Cover Architecture Collaborative Inc. to build an application for the BC ChildCare New Spaces Grant.

The grant provides funding to create new licensed childcare facilities.

Cranbrook’s chief administrative officer Mark Fercho said it’s a good deal and they need to act now.

“Right now it’s 100 per cent fundable by the province, but that window is probably going to close within the next two years,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“We have to move quickly on this and we are.”

Back in January, the city issued a request for proposals for contractors who could assist in the planning and design of a new facility.

MORE: Cranbrook seeking consultants for child care centre planning (Jan. 8, 2024)

The city is looking to develop a childcare centre using a vacant property it owns or renovate an existing building.

Fercho said they had a lot of submissions and they believe they found the best one.

“We had a substantial amount of interest. We scored a lot of proposals on this and we did select the best consultant and best proposal.”

The architecture firm will help the city look for current childcare weaknesses in the community and narrow down the best locations.

“What the consultant is going to do is review the child care provision in the city, what’s being provided and where it’s being provided all across the city and look at what the gaps might be,” said Fercho.

City councillor Norma Blissett is pleased this is moving forward.

“We know our community needs more child care, so I’m very grateful to staff for moving ahead on this to help our citizens,” she said”

“I hope it all works out in time.”

The city is planning to have an application ready for the province by the end of June.