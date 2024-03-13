Cranbrook residents can apply for a new rebate program for either programmable above-ground sprinkler timers or rain barrels.

City officials said the time-limited program aims to support water conservation in Cranbrook.

Residents can apply for up to $50 per household on a first-come-first-serve basis for purchases made on or after Jan 1, 2024.

“This offer is only for owners of existing residential buildings with a valid occupancy permit, property taxes in good standing, located within the municipal boundaries of the City of Cranbrook and connected to the municipal water systems,” says Katelyn Pocha, Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook. “Those who have received a rain barrel rebate in the past are eligible for a programmable sprinkler timer rebate. Those who received a rain barrel rebate in the past are not eligible for another rain barrel rebate.”

City officials said programmable sprinklers can be a great way to simplify watering your lawn or garden.

“Programmable above-ground sprinkler timers can be set up to water your lawn or garden based on the City’s current water restriction stage,” said city officials. “These timers are connected to your outdoor tap and controls the start and stop of water flow to your hose.”

Rain barrels are also a good option to help with water conservation.

“Rain barrels are also an excellent way to conserve Cranbrook’s drinking water supply. Rain barrels collect rainwater from buildings and rooftops to be used at later times,” said Cranbrook officials. “This water can be used for outdoor irrigation, reducing the need to use treated water from the tap.”

Applications can be dropped off with your proof of purchase and a photo of your rain barrel or timer installed in place at city hall at 40 – 10th Avenue South or by emailing [email protected].

More: Water Conservation Rebate Program (City of Cranbrook)