The District of Sparwood is getting ready to open up a 40-year-old time capsule later this month.

The event is set to go ahead on Tuesday, Mar. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Greenwood Mall.

“The contents of the time capsule are suspected to contain photos, images, letters and drawings by residents, clubs and groups of the time,” said Sparwood officials.

The items will be unveiled and shared with the public before being archived in the Sparwood Museum.