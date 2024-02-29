Officials with the City of Cranbrook said 22 of the Memorial Arena’s 28 support beams have been repaired.

“Repairs are progressing steadily with the excavation and construction of the remaining 6 foundations now underway,” said city staff.

Construction has been moving at a steady pace since the Memorial Arena Repair Project began in December.

“The coordinated efforts of crews on both sides of this project show commitment to completing the project efficiently,” said city officials. “The project remains on schedule and under the allotted budget.”

While the Memorial Arena is closed, Cranbrook still has an indoor ice surface available.

“The ice plant has been in operation at the Kinsmen Arena since mid-January, with skaters using the ice since January 29, 2024, including for the Kin Club of Cranbrook free public skate held each Sunday,” said city officials.

The arena is set to reopen in the spring.

“With an estimated reopening of April 2024, lacrosse is currently slated to begin play in the Memorial Arena in May, with the first tournament to be hosted later in the month,” said city staff. “We are deeply grateful for the hard work and support of so many local businesses who are committed to helping bring the Memorial Arena back to life.”

City officials express their gratitude for the efforts of those involved.

