Cranbrook RCMP is publishing details on the vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

“Cranbrook RCMP conducted extensive video canvassing in the area of the hit and run and were able to locate a video of the suspect vehicle,” said Cranbrook RCMP officials.

Police are seeking the truck after the driver ran over a 46-year-old Cranbrook man.

RCMP officials said the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“RCMP were advised that a verbal altercation had occurred prior to the man being run over,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Police were also advised that there were two males and one female associated with the pick-up truck. We are seeking additional witnesses or dash camera footage from the area.”

If you recognize the blue/green truck in the photo, you should contact the local detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a web-based tip here.

