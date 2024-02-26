A man was run over by a pickup truck on Friday and Cranbrook RCMP is looking for more details.

Police officials said the detachment responded around 3 p.m. to the 1300 block of Theatre Road, near Kal Tire.

The man was being treated by BC Emergency Health Services when police arrived.

The 46-year-old Cranbrook resident was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“RCMP were advised that a verbal altercation had occurred prior to the man being run over,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Police were also advised that there were two males and one female associated with the pick-up truck. We are seeking additional witnesses or dash camera footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a web-based tip here.