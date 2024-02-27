Cranbrook residents will start getting curbside garbage carts ahead of the city launching its new automated collection program.

City officials said distribution will start in early May, before the program starts on June 1.

“By default, each household will be provided with one, 240-litre collection cart – the same size as your existing blue curbside recycling cart,” said city officials. “For those residents who have challenges maneuvering a 240-litre bin, or simply prefer a smaller cart, a 120-litre bin is available on request.”

You will have to make the request by March 14 through the City’s 311 app or by calling 3-1-1.

“Each curbside garbage cart will come with an information kit that will include a garbage schedule, how to properly place your cart out for collection, and contact information for any missed garbage pickup,” said Katelyn Pocha, Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook. “This is the same process we followed when we launched our curbside recycling program back in 2021.”

More updates will be posted to the city’s website in early April.