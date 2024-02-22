One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Fernie on Thursday.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said the accident happened on along Highway 3 at Boardman Road in West Fernie.

Police said the crash happened when a westbound commercial vehicle-transport truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two eastbound vehicles, including another commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

The passenger vehicle was pushed off the road and into the Elk River, where the water was deep and fast-moving.

- Advertisement -

Fernie Fire Rescue safely got the man in the passenger vehicle out and he was taken to the hospital for hypothermia and other injuries.

Highway 3 will be down to a single lane until the scene is cleared.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said the crash is still under investigation.