The City of Kimberley has brought on a project manager to oversee the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

City officials said Shane Castle has signed on to the job.

“Castle has been with the City of Kimberley for three years in the position of Project Manager, coming to the City with municipal experience in Prince George and Gibsons,” said city staff. “A native of Kimberley, Castle has provided oversight to many projects, including active transportation projects at Lindsay Park and Marysville Elementary Schools and, most recently, the Platzl parking lot revitalization work. With Castle in place, the wastewater treatment plant build will ramp up.”

“I’m looking forward to supporting this build. The new facility will improve wastewater treatment in Kimberley and will support the City’s efforts for high-quality effluent. This has been a long time coming for our community, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Castle.

The project was funded in part by a grant worth over $66 million from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

City officials said the project is expected to take about four years to finish, with the new plant anticipated to come online in 2028.