Fernie’s city council will begin budget discussions this month.

City officials said there will be a series of special budget meetings, a public open house and an input opportunity.

The meetings will go ahead on Feb. 14, 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Drop-in Centre.

Residents will also have an opportunity to learn about the city’s budget at the end of the month.

“We will also be hosting an in-person Open House to discuss the 2024 Draft Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan with the community,” said city officials. “Stop by the Senior Citizen’s Drop-in Centre on February 29th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to see what projects are proposed for the year ahead and discuss the budget with City Staff and Council.”

You can see the full schedule of Fernie’s 2024 Budget Process through the link below.

More: 2024 Budget Process (City of Fernie)