Rob Gay is continuing as chair of the Regional District of East Kootenay after being elected by acclamation.

Gay was the only director nominated for chair, so the board of directors didn’t need to cast a vote.

He said he’s glad to continue his role.

“I’m really enjoying being the chair,” Gay said.

“I take the job seriously and I guess the directors appreciate that because I was elected again or at least acclaimed again to be chair for another year.”

He said it’s a more challenging position than in a municipality.

“It’s a big business when you run a regional district,” he added.

“We’re about a $30 million a year business, we provide over 100 services and the way we do our business is quite different than municipalities. We don’t really have funding that we can just use for what we would think would be a priority. I think it’s a little tighter in the regional district, it’s a little harder to manage but still have a very large budget to manage.”

Director Susan Clovechok is back as vice chair. She too was elected by acclamation.