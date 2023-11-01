Renovations on Cranbrook’s year-round shelter should be starting soon, but the project is behind its original schedule.

Work was supposed to be completed by the end of 2023, but renovations have yet to start.

BC Housing regional development director Tyler Baker says they’ve found a contractor and building permits have been obtained.

“There have been delays but I’m happy to say that the project is moving forward,” he said.

“We’ve selected the contractor who’s going to do the renovation work and we’ve completed the building permit process with the city.”

He said they now have a better idea of when it will be complete.

“We have a more solid timeline than we had previously. We’re expecting the work to be complete by the summer of next year,” Baker said.

“Unless something goes wrong and I’m not closing the door on that, we expect to be operational certainly before next winter.”

Once complete the shelter is expected to have 40 beds. Back in January BC Housing bought the two-lot property at 209 16th Avenue North to set up a permanent homeless shelter in Cranbrook.