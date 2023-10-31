The second phase of brush thinning work along a section of Rails to Trails is set to go ahead this week.

Cranbrook officials said crews will start on Friday and continue until Sunday.

The city said this will have several benefits.

“The thinning work is focused on improving sight lines and helping reduce the risk of wildfire along the trail from the train bridge over the St. Mary River through to the Wycliffe Park Road parking lot at the entrance to Shadow Mountain,” said city officials.

- Advertisement -

A portion of the Rails to Trails path will be closed while work is underway and signs will be posted in the area.

“A detour route will be in place for Rails to Trails users to travel along Wycliffe Park Road while this work is being done,” said city staff.